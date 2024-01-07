Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

