Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,940 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 10.7% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $41,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $28.19 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

