Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.