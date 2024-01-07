DMC Group LLC Buys 6,252 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. 2,903,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
