Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

EFG stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

