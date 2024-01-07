DMC Group LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SAP by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 576,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,612. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.35.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

