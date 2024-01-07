Planning Center Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Planning Center Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average is $161.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

