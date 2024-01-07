DMC Group LLC Buys 673 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.1% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. 7,341,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

