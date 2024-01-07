Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Cut by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.4% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. 2,821,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,728. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

