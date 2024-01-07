Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.7% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. 1,368,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.