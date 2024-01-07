Horizon Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,107.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 180.1% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 34,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.