Parker Financial LLC Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 14.0% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

