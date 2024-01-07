FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 65,498 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,498 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.28% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.