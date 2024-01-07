Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.58 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $114.72 million and $471,356.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,219.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00147538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.19 or 0.00538651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00340705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00177904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,548,991 coins and its circulating supply is 72,550,146 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

