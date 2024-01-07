Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,939,863 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,939,863 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of BCE worth $92,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BCE by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $117,492,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 4,560.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,380 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 159.67%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

