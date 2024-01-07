Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 116,486 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,486 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 15.9% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

