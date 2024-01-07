Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.67.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $491.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.70 and a 200-day moving average of $409.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

