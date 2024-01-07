Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,933,000 after purchasing an additional 46,681 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $295.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.24 and its 200-day moving average is $285.32. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.29 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

