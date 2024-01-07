Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

