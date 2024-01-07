FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 59,689 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $33.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

