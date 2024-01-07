Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $222.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.03 and a 12 month high of $227.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.23.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.