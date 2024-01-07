Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $676.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $668.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.