FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 78,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 286,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 283,638 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.