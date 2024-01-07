iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.