FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,873 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VB opened at $206.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.