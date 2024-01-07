Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

