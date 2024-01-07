Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $251.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $261.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.