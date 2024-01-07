FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $51.68 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,567 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $51,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

