Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $129.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503,611 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $129,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %
SLB opened at $51.86 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
