Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $330,000 Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JSCP. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

