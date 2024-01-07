FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 40,597 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 363,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 44,505 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 135,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

