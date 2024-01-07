Parker Financial LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Parker Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises about 0.6% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parker Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $7,358,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $389,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

