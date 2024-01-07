Parker Financial LLC Makes New $744,000 Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Parker Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 313,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 62,025 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.15.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

