FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

