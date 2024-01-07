Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.30

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.30 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 70.30 ($0.90). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.91), with a volume of 478,910 shares trading hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £188.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total value of £44,100 ($56,156.88). In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total value of £44,100 ($56,156.88). Also, insider Adrian J. Reynolds purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,404.43). 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

