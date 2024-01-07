Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.32

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.82. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 107,468 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

See Also

