Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.85

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.85 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 76.45 ($0.97). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 76.90 ($0.98), with a volume of 6,513 shares.

Kerry Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £135.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

