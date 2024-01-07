GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

