Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.08

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.08 and traded as low as $29.41. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 2,107 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $105.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 9.88%.
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
