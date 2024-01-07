Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.44

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.44 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.90). Record shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90), with a volume of 15,235 shares.

Record Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Record Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Record’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

