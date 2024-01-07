Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $189.90

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.90 and traded as high as $200.01. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $199.99, with a volume of 13,134 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $429.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.66.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

