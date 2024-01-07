Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $682.69

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.69 ($8.69) and traded as low as GBX 639 ($8.14). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 641.50 ($8.17), with a volume of 669,502 shares.

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 642.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 682.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,491.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,418.60%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

