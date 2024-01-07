Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.53

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.53 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22.52 ($0.29). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 56,165 shares changing hands.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Javier del Ser Perez acquired 100,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,561.57). Company insiders own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

