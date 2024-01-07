iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $166.09

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.09 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 149.03 ($1.90). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.93), with a volume of 120,943 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £170.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,530.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

