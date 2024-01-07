Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.57

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$98.57 and traded as low as C$94.06. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$94.66, with a volume of 19,196 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$115.80.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.6781401 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.