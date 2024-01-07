Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.75

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.75 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 33.38 ($0.42). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 46,320 shares trading hands.

Altitude Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Insider Activity at Altitude Group

In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51), for a total value of £20,000 ($25,467.97). 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

