Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $215.13

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.13 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.64). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.66), with a volume of 44,810 shares traded.

Headlam Group Trading Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

