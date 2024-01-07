Belrium 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001581 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001219 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.