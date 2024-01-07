Secret (SIE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,694.39

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Secret has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $2,694.39 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00114377 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004208 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002229 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00338687 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,700.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.