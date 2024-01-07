Polymath 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,831.08 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $198.36 million and approximately $15,831.08 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00148043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20783003 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $19,102.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

